Editor:
Regarding “God’s tough love” letter in Friday’s edition: This former pastor does not speak for all Christians.
It must have been horrible as a small child to experience the “the one whipping in all my life” that was so traumatic he still writes about it many many years later. But it is wrong to project the face of your angry father and use him to state that God is the same kind of angry disciplinarian that teaches his kids by “whipping” them.
If you want to believe that version of God, by all means have at it, but you do not speak for all Christians.
What is God like? Jesus showed us. In every Gospel story Jesus showed us what God is is like because Jesus is God with us. What did Jesus show us? That God is perfect love. That God loves us (all of us).
The beautiful Gospel is the good news that we are all God’s children and he is a good Father that takes us by the hand on a journey to learn to love just like him and by him I mean Jesus.
I am not interested in a Bible debate on discipline. I reject the toxic version of the God you spoke of in your column and want it to be known that millions of Christians now and over the last 2,000 years have rejected that toxic version as well.
“Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father” — Jesus (John 14:9)
Karen Blackford
Englewood
