Your recent Our View editorial titled, "Approaching anchors up on Buckley's Pass," contains a few errors.
You quote the "bird section" as being the area of Punta Gorda Isles that is affected by the proposed cut through. That is not totally accurate, approximately one-third of the parcels or residents effected lie outside the bird section. This area outside the bird section encompasses about 326 single family parcels, 11 condos with about 450 slips, four multi-units with eight slips.
Additionally, your comment, "So far, it seems, everyone is on board with the progress," is not valid. If you polled the effected "benefit area," you may find that a good portion of the people are not on board with the methodology being used to finance this project.
Once again in your staff article in the Sun on Feb. 5, titled, “Who’s paying and how much for Buckley’s Pass?” You repeat the same error. The article states, “Area residents affected by the assessment include 2,112 water access units in the southern region of PGI-dubbed 'the bird section' due to bird-oriented street names — as well as some properties in unincorporated Charlotte County.”
Streets that are included in the assessment area include Bal Harbor, Suzi, La Costa Island, Los Alamos, Captiva, Key Largo, Casey Key, Ussepa, Longboat Key, and Pine Island, none are named after birds or are in the "bird section" but all are in the incorporated city of Punta Gorda,
Just wanted to set the record straight.
Harry Walberg
Punta Gorda Isles
