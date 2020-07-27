Editor:
The plea for help came from an expectant father while I was crossing the parking lot of the local hospital. As he ran toward the emergency room, he yelled that his wife was having a baby. I responded by racing to his car.
Kneeling by the open rear door I fired off my questions to the lady on the back seat. Her response came midst heavy breathing gasps, her water had broken, this was her third pregnancy and her contractions were constant. When I asked if I may look, she complied by opening her nightgown. The child was crowning and my immediate thoughts were I'm about to play catch and I'm going to ruin this uniform.
Looking back over a 23-year career that included state, local, federal and foreign affiliations I'm touched by both treasured and compelling memories. Not every request for service was coupled with danger or unpleasant confrontations. In most instances a routine shift was marked by friendly and occasionally humorous contacts with a concerned citizenry needing information and a receptive ear. Simply, we come when summoned, we're reactive and not proactive and use of force was rare.
Oh, by the way, it was a little boy and I did ruin the uniform. There was a decoration for the effort however, a tiny pin of a blue stork and it's proudly displayed on my uniform above my marksmanship badge.
Ronald C. Suciu
Punta Gorda
