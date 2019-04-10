Editor:

Your story on April 1, featuring Dunkin' Donuts, referred to a man who was the president of Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S. and Canada.

I find his title fascinating, as there are currently no Dunkin' Donuts that exist above the 49th parallel. I guess his workload is somewhat less now that Tim Horton's far superior quality (socialist) coffee and doughnuts have pushed the American invader back over the border.

Bill Smith

North Port

