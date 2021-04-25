Editor:
I never wrote to a newspaper before, but I have to express my concerns about a pressing problem coming to our county. With 20,000 new homes coming on board in the near future, where the heck are we going to get enough water for these estimated 50,000 people?
The people living in these new developments will need more water in the future than the people that are already living here. This region needs a desalination plant quickly, or we will not have water for all our needs. These dumb politicians don't care, they just want more tax revenues to hand out to their friendly contractors and builders.
I'm done. I'll probably get out of here before they start rationing water.
Jerry Chascin
Englewood
