Editor:
My husband and I took our first outing since Covid-19 to a bar in Boca Grande. The food was outstanding as ever and we loved their outdoor space
With colored Adirondack chairs. You could not ask for a more lovely place to sit and eat and enjoy God’s world. There was social distancing and we felt very safe!
Our issue was the face mask that one of the waiters had on. She had a Trump mask on and I suspect that her car was the Jeep with a big Trump flag on it outside. While she has every right to wear whatever she wants, I object to the management letting her wear it in employment!
People go to have a pleasant dinner and forget the cares of our world. She soured a good dinner for us! Please be respectful of others who might disagree with her politics. We are all allowed to have our opinions but an eatery should have respected all people’s beliefs. This is a retreat restaurant and should not be a political platform.
Respect other people’s viewpoints and do not blatantly expose your beliefs to others. I do not believe you are practicing good business sense!
Karen Bourland Whyte
North Port
