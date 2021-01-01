Editor:
To quote Adam Schiff, I have seen the evidence of Trump Russian collusion with my own eyes but I can't show it to you. This lie resulted in a special prosecuter, fake Pfizer warrants, innocent people terrorized, millions of dollars wasted over two years.
The result was nothing. No evidence of any collusion. And they all got away with this farce. That said is it too hard to believe that they were able to rig the election?
Does the word gullible seem appropriate here?
Michael Mele
Punta Gorda Isles
