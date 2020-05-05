Editor:
A quote from a recent letter writer stated Murphy’s Law “depicts someone who has, for all intensive purpose, reached the level of incompetence.” As I recall, and confirmed on Google, Murphy’s Law states “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”
The writer was actually referring to “The Peter principle” a management concept developed by Laurence J. Peter, which states “an employee is promoted based on their success in previous jobs until they reach a level at which they are no longer competent.” Or restated: people tend to rise to their level of incompetence.
Hope he did better research for the rest of his letter!
Ron Aitken
Punta Gorda
