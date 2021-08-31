In the month March, 7 BC, the month Joseph and Mary were married, Caesar Augustus decreed that all inhabitants of the Roman Empire should be numbered, that a census should be made for better taxation. Except in the Palestinian kingdom of Herod where it was taken in 7 BC, one year later.
It was not necessary that Mary should go to Bethlehem for enrollment but Mary being an adventurous and aggressive person, insisted on accompanying her husband.
They were poor and since they only had one beast of burden Mary large with child, rode on the animal with the provisions while Joseph walked. And so this Jewish couple departed from Nazareth early in the morning of Aug. 18, 7 BC. On Aug. 20 they arrived in Bethlehem in mid afternoon.
The inn was overcrowded, but the stables had been cleared of animals and cleaned up for lodgers.
All that night Mary was restless so that neither of them slept much. By the break of day the pangs of childbirth were well in evidence and at noon, Aug. 21, 7 BC, with the help of women fellow travelers, Mary was delivered of a male child. Jesus of Nazareth was born into this world was wrapped in the clothes which Mary had brought and laid in a nearby manger.
NB: At the age of 36, kind, perfect human Jesus was executed by ignorant, power-greedy humans. Today almost 2000 years later, we are still ignorant, violent , power-greedy humans. Shame!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.