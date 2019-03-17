Editor:
I wrote that I was not totally convinced by either pro-choice or pro-life advocates. But not anymore. To some pro-choice activists, late-term abortion is not extreme enough and are willing to go further and give women “a right” without consequences.
I know not when life begins, but I’m certain no one can deny there’s life after birth. A person results from a botched late-term abortion. That infant is a U.S. citizen with complete U.S. constitutional protections. That baby deserves the same equal protection enjoyed by all U.S. citizens.
When a physician takes the Hippocratic Oath, he promises to do what’s medically possible to maintain a patient’s life. After birth, the mother’s medical health is no longer regulated by the infant. The favorite excuse used to justify abortion is no longer in play. But, the life of the other patient, the infant, is still mother-dependent.
The doctor pseudo-preserves faith to his oath by keeping the infant “comfortable” while allowing a discussion with the mother about the next step. If the decision is to let the infant die, then the mother is culpable for murder. Moreover, she conspired with her doctor to take a life making the murder premeditated. That’s also first-degree murder abetted by the doctor, right?
Can anyone believe it’s acceptable to harm a helpless child? Doing nothing to sustain life permanently harms living. When a political party takes a position that’s so contrary, then it’s time to either change that party’s political position or to swap that political party.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
