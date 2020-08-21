Editor:
Stopping the spread of COVID-19, not curing or eradicating it, is possible. It requires selflessness, reason, and concern for others. It is a simple formula: wash your hands often, isolate when possible, avoid crowds, stay several feet from others, wear a mask. Violate these simple steps and you may be a victim or a killer. Masks, especially, have become insanely political, even though they save lives.
When a shopper enters a closed public space without a mask, he/she can kill you and obviously doesn’t care.
When a business looks the other way when a customer refuses to wear a mask, that business doesn’t value your life.
When a person claims mask mandates violate some imaginary constitutional right, that person is a selfish and intentionally uninformed public menace.
When your pastor calls you to worship as usual, he/she is not pro-life.
When your governor refuses to mandate masks in public, he is more committed to impressing his idol in Washington than in your life.
Any commissioner of education who demands little kids go to school during a deadly pandemic is putting children into a dangerous, life-threatening experiment.
When your local elected official votes against an ordinance requiring masks in public, he/she is rejecting science.
When a law enforcement official refuses to enforce or claims to be unable to enforce a mask ordinance, as some have in Florida, he/she is indicating that he/she is too busy to save lives.
A killer is a killer, regardless of excuse.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
