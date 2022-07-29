Is it nastiness? The words we see on flags in people’s backyards or their trucks or when DeSantis snidely refers to the president as Brandon?
Is it “freedom”? The freedom to ignore science and do nothing while people get sick and die, the freedom to breathe polluted air and to watch while storms intensify, fires run rampant, and seas rise?
Is it censorship? When DeSantis avoids criticism by choosing which media can report on him, when the Florida Legislature and governor decide what books children can read, when they decide what and how teachers can teach, when they threaten teachers with lawsuits?
Is it cynicism? After fearing for their lives on 01/06 and condemning Trump for the insurrection that same day and the next, yet later dismissing the violent attempted coup as a non-event?
Is it a need for smaller government? When the Florida state government puts restrictions on local governments negatively affecting the taxpayer, when it decides how a doctor should treat a patient, when it legislates what you can do in your bedroom, when it puts restrictions on voting?
Is it conservatism? When we must rely on what was said and written in the 18th Century and never change?
Or, is it abandoning all principles to appeal to the basest instincts of the haters, the bigots, the racists, the antisemites, the white supremacists, all in order to win an election?
