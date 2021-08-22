The evidence is clear: those who are not Covid vaccinated have a greater than 95% chance of getting the virus than those that are vaccinated. Moreover, roughly 20% of symptomatic Covid-19 patients require hospitalization and about 5% end up in the intensive care unit. Most of those in the ICU require ventilators and 40% of those end up dying.
Many others are subject to “long-haul” recovery. These actions fit squarely within Darwin’s Law, which posits that individuals contribute to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool by dying or becoming sterilized via their own actions (or inactions).
Consider: 34% of people are fully vaccinated in an average “red” U.S. county, whereas 45% of people are fully vaccinated in an average “blue” county. Therefore, one can conclude that there will be fewer Republicans available to vote in the upcoming elections if they continue this suicidal path.
That makes it a win-win situation for the Democrats: They win if the Republicans get vaccinated through better health for all, and they win if . . . well, you know the rest.
Ironically Governor DeSantis seems to be suffering from the same backwards head-turning that the poor girl experienced in the “Exorcist” movie. His claims that masks don’t work and that the spike in Covid deaths is just seasonal are historical blather. Perhaps the governor should modify and adopt New Hampshire’s motto to state, “Live Free and Die”!
