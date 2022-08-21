As a lifelong Republican, it is with dismay that I report to my fellow citizens the shameful back alley lies of GOP power-seekers that have contaminated our coming August 23rd elections and attempted to destroy the reputation of two honorable and effective Republican incumbents.
The CPA offices of Joe Gruters would not disclose the names of the voracious rent-seekers that just had the audacity to mail flyers calling Commissioner Chris Constance a “financial calamity” using flimsy falsehoods and zero facts. This follows an earlier hit-job flyer that tore the commissioner apart while praising his totally untried but hungry rival for his job. Commissioner Constance needs no boost from me, as everyone reading this knows of the extraordinary intelligence, decency, prudence and success with which he has guided the county for years. Fast-buck newbies be damned.
A Tampa “Citizen’s Alliance,” pathetic false flag flying, also sent flyers attempting to sink Rob Hancik, our diligent long-term airport professional who manages Punta Gorda airport with caution and care, making it a huge success. The unnamed “alliance” cowboys claim his rival — who knows nothing of airports — can “save the airport,” but they live far away in Tampa!
The deep pockets of greedy developers have finally arrived at our doorstep to bring so-called “upscale values” to our rock-solid county. Bald-faced lies, empty promises, gross overreach and massive debt and taxes are sure to follow.
Let’s cut these bad guys off at the pass, neighbors.
