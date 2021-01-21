Editor:

No masks!

So you won't wear a mask because...

It's a free country and you can do what you want; you got your shots so who cares about others; it's a political statement about government intrusion; it's uncomfortable; it really doesn't work; it looks funny — add your own irrational reason.

Then consider that not to wear a mask is grossly selfish; maybe suicidal; clearly sociopathic; childishly stubborn; and a devastatingly example/risk for your kids — or just plain friggin' stupid!

Jim Lambert

Punta Gorda Isles

