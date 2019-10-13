Editor:
I just read a letter from a woman who scolded The Sun for not reporting photos of “bikers” wearing helmets instead of reporting "as an example" one not wearing a helmet.
Herein lies such a problem with today. A deeply confused person believes news reporting should ‘reflect’ the reader’s personal opinions and not the reality of a situation and/or parts thereof.
We all need to remember we may not like, condone, support or can even bear some reporting. We must remember it reflects that which surrounds us.
We might make do helping to correct some of our own personal opinions, likes, dislikes etc. by first and foremost allowing each and every one of us to be free to make up our own minds on all of our opinions. Hence a news outlet reporting what happened not forming an ‘example’ for me and whomever.
Smile because you can.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
