Editor:

Your article in the Sunday, Sept. 29th paper has a picture of a couple riding a motorcycle without helmets. We have a huge issue with people in Florida riding without helmets.

This was supposed to be a suicide prevention ride. Riding without a helmet is a suicide mission. Not to mention that these bikers stop at five establishments to roll dice and drink, another suicide mission. Set a better example and picture bikers with helmets.

Debra Griffith

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments