Your article in the Sunday, Sept. 29th paper has a picture of a couple riding a motorcycle without helmets. We have a huge issue with people in Florida riding without helmets.
This was supposed to be a suicide prevention ride. Riding without a helmet is a suicide mission. Not to mention that these bikers stop at five establishments to roll dice and drink, another suicide mission. Set a better example and picture bikers with helmets.
Debra Griffith
Punta Gorda
