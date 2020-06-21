Editor:
In the U.S. we are allowed to apply lethal force to protect our life. This is self defense, and it is the defendant’s perception of threat that determines their guilt or innocence. In addition we have stand your ground law and concealed carry.
So, if someone points a gun at you, you may assume it is loaded, cocked and threatening your life. You may kill them, if you can. It is the same with coronavirus. We know it is primarily spread by droplets in the air generated by cough, sneeze, talking and just breathing. That 40% of those infected have no symptoms whatsoever. That even those who develop symptoms are infectious for at least four days beforehand. Today, the naked face is the pointed gun. Those who will not wear masks in public are pointing a gun at everyone else. We know it is cocked but do not know if it is loaded (with the virus). But we cannot take the chance.
This is why everyone must wear a mask in public. It shows respect for the lives of all your fellow citizens. It is the recommended method to block those droplets we all exhale from reaching each other. Because, we never know for sure we are not infected. And we must all fight to reduce the spread of this terrible disease and avoid people who refuse to wear masks.
Fred Endemann
Port Charlotte
