There was a time when my father refused to wear a seat belt even though a new state law required it. 'What next?" he would question. "It won't be long before the government is standing over my shoulder to make sure I brush my teeth."
He wouldn't argue with anyone that a seat belt might be beneficial if he were to be in a car accident. He didn't like someone else telling him he had to do something which he felt was an impingement upon his right to make his own choices. I get that. The spirit of independence runs deep the veins of most Americans.
That same kind of sentiment seems to be at work with those who oppose the imposition of mask mandates.
Yet when it comes to the matter of public health and safety there is a time and place for rules.
For example, I may choose to drink and drive, but if I am stopped by a law officer and found to have blood alcohol levels that exceed the legal limit there will be a price to pay. The choice to drink and drive is mine, but when I become a danger to others, I am demonstrating wanton disrespect for their well being.
Likewise there is little defense for those who refuse to wear a face mask solely on the basis that is is my constitutional right. Not choosing to be vaccinated may be your choice, but refusing to wear a mask and risking the possibility of infecting innocent children is a violation of our rights.
