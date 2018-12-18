Editor:
A recent paper had another letter writer telling us what a great president we have in Trump. The writer goes on to tell us he has done so many great things, like many other letters to the editor. She tells us we should be glad to have him.
I write letters outlining all of the bad things he has done, and I am still waiting for someone to write a letter telling us what these good things are. So far, all we get are letters telling us he is great, but never what he has accomplished that is so great.
Maybe the fact that his lie total has not passed 7,000 yet though it is very close, she thinks that is a good thing. She should go to trumplies.us, it lists all of them and also the fact he is lying about.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
