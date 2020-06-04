EditorL
What is it that the Democrats (left) want? They seem to want to follow the science, which science economic or political? They want the government to follow scientist such as Dr. Fauci to be sure the science is right for reopening the U.S. economy.
Dr. Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, working for many presidents in this capacity. When the first reports of a new virus were coming in the administration told us that the U.S. had little to worry about and Dr. Fauci is on video stating this. There is no way that the administration made statements like this without input from folks like Dr. Fauci.
The first case in the U.S. was Jan. 20, 2020, the White House task force was formed Jan. 26, 2020, with Dr. Birx as response coordinator, Dr. Fauci came on board Jan. 29, 2020. Using, now known to be flawed, models the administration was advised to shut down the country, following the science. Travel restrictions were put in place Jan. 31, 2020 for China.
What was the left’s response? The administration is racist. Did not shut the country down soon enough. The administration built temp hospitals that have not been used (thank God) based on scientific models. Nothing the administration has done was good enough by left standards.
Now the left is wanting the administration to follow the same science to reopen the U.S. economy?
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
