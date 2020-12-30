Editor:
When the seven cowards on the Supreme Court (Barrett, Breyer, Gorsuch, Kagan, Kavanaugh, Roberts, Sotomayor) refused to take the Texas case, did they sign America's death warrant? If the Democrats cheat/steal/win both Senate seats in Georgia on January 5th, the answer is an unequivocal "yes.”
In a 50-50 Senate, Kamala is the tiebreaker — the Democratic Party (DP) will control the House, the Senate, and the White House. The DP will be unstoppable as it seeks to eviscerate our Constitution and to solidify progressive/socialist/Marxist totalitarian government control.
In such a case, this is what the DP will do, in part:
Four new DP justices will be added to the Supreme Court, thus guaranteeing that all legislation signed by Biden will automatically be deemed “constitutional.”
Two new states will be added, probably D.C. and Puerto Rico, thus guaranteeing four new DP senators and a forever DP majority in the Senate.
The Senate filibuster will end – the DP will pass everything by simple majority.
The Equality Act will be passed which will destroy our First Amendment.
The Second Amendment will be regulated out of existence.
There will be massive federal bailouts of all financially failing DP states and cities.
Our southern border will be opened to allow the free flow of illegal aliens.
Illegal aliens will be given free medical care, then citizenship to create/buy 11-30 million new DP voters.
To create/buy more young DP voters, some, if not all, federal student debt will be forgiven.
Will 12/25/2020 be America’s last Christmas?
Jon Ryan
North Port
