Editor:
Would you like a piece of candy, little girl? It’s free!
Most little girls would fall for this subterfuge. (My apologies to little girls. I did not create the well-known comment.)
We have a significant portion of our society jumping on the free bandwagon. Nothing is free. It’s only a matter of who’s going to pay for it.
Socialism has never been successful, anywhere. But there’s a generation or two that seem to be falling for this Robin Hood theory. Make those rich people pay more.
When you eliminate capitalism, and take away its inherent attractiveness, you will destroy any incentive to be productive. There won’t be any rich people.
Free college for everybody. Sounds like candy to me. The minute we offer free college, and of course a small living stipend, the colleges would be flooded.
Sign up for a four-year paid vacation, and possible stretch it into six years. OK!
While getting my MBA, one professor, in California, began the semester by saying that grades don’t matter at the graduate level. Just do the work you’ll get a “B,” work harder I’ll give you an “A.”
Two of us, in our mid-30s, predicted that we would be asked for some help. Just a few weeks later three other students, much younger, asked us for help with some homework just before class started. They didn’t do their homework, but was sure that we had. We were older.
Let the younger generation pay their own way, just like we did.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
