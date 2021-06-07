Editor:
I was eager to attend the Italian Fest in Port Charlotte, May 23/24. I was, however, very disappointed.
Not only did I have to pay for parking and admission, but, the advertised fest, simulating "Little Italy" was in no way a simulation. The food was not authentic Italian cuisine, merely several food trucks whose prices were outrageous.
A country western band, was the entertainment, no Italian entertainment or even Italian music. There was nothing Italian about this fest. Another food fest failure.
Very disappointed.
Robert Gudmundse
Port Charlotte
