I was eager to attend the Italian Fest in Port Charlotte, May 23/24. I was, however, very disappointed.

Not only did I have to pay for parking and admission, but, the advertised fest, simulating "Little Italy" was in no way a simulation. The food was not authentic Italian cuisine, merely several food trucks whose prices were outrageous.

A country western band, was the entertainment, no Italian entertainment or even Italian music. There was nothing Italian about this fest. Another food fest failure.

Very disappointed.

Robert Gudmundse

Port Charlotte

