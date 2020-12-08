Editor:
Let’s apply some common sense to the election fraud controversy.
Assumed, not proven: there was probably some very minor election fraud on both sides. Extremely minor. On both sides. This was a highly heated election in which there was strong disapproval of the incumbent, who has dedicated, often cultish, followers. No one has so far convinced a court that there was sufficient fraud to build a case for overturning the election. Every election official stands by their results. Even Barr stands by the results.
Historically evident: poll after poll since this president’s term started in 2017 showed his approval rating most consistently around 40%, and much of the 60% disapproval is strong disapproval. By most metrics, he’s been the least popular president in modern history.
Current events: we have over 280,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and that toll is accelerating, no matter how much Trump’s propagandized COVID-19 deniers, who are surely in a diminishing minority by now, try to deny it. Trump was for months delinquent in addressing the pandemic other than to mislead Americans about it. Also, notably, now he’s exposed himself further by abandoning the job of POTUS while he sulks, plays golf, and campaigns for 2024, so his lack of presidential behavior is even more obvious. If he ran again now, he would lose by an even greater margin.
No matter how much those in yet another kind of denial want to scream ‘election fraud,’ it doesn’t change the fact that Biden won fairly and definitively.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
