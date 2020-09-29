Editor:
Imagine it’s one year from today and nothing in our country has changed. There is still chaos in our city streets. Our economy remains in the tank. Floods and wildfires abound all around the country, and the coronavirus continues to play havoc with our health. It’s difficult to consider that this could even be possible. It’s certainly not what anyone wants. However, the truth is if we make the grave mistake of electing the wrong candidate November 3rd, this would no doubt be the result.
By reelecting Donald Trump these circumstances are almost a given. He doesn’t believe in climate science so the floods and fires will continue unabated. He doesn’t believe in medical science so even with a vaccine that experts say will not be widely distributed until 2023, we will still need leadership to keep cases in check. The economy can’t recover until the virus is contained, and the havoc in the streets will continue because even his most ardent supporters know he can’t lead without stirring up chaos.
Joe Biden certainly can’t repair all this damage in one year. What he can do however, is put us back on the right track. With empathy and compassion he can begin to heal our racial wounds. With his firm belief in climate and medical science he can restore our mission to battle climate change while also having a firm plan to deal with the pandemic. The restoration of a strong economy will surely follow.
Douglas Campbell
Port Charlotte
