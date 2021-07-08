Editor:
Reflecting on just how out of touch our governor is with Florida citizens, I note that at the same time the U.S. Congress (in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote) passed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, he urged his education commissioner to limit race education in schools. We should all be proud that our nation now has a day set aside for reflection about the role slavery played in our history and the difficult path minorities continue to face as our country works to live up to our founding values.
Trudeau said this about July 1, Canada Day, which echoes our nation’s inception on July 4: “Let's recommit to learning from and listening to each other so we can break down the barriers that divide us, rectify the injustices of our past, and build a more fair and equitable society for everyone."
It’s ironic that failing to teach about systemic racism may be the ultimate act of systemic racism.
What makes our country great is not that we somehow magically cured the scourge of racism. What makes our country unique is that our founders – many of whom owned human property – declared that “all men are created equal.” Centuries later we are still working to live up to those lofty words.
Educating our children to see the gaps between our founding values, and the facts about how we actually behave toward those values, only strengthens our nation.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
