We have been constantly bombarded with division from all sides. It's either your race, heritage, political affiliations or religion.
It is OK to be different. We need to embrace that being different is acceptable. It is tolerant to accept people for who they are. Reading the papers and listening to the news constantly reminds us of who we are not,who we must dislike, who we must be angry at. I went to a nondenominational church online during COVID. There I learned that if you supported our President, you are not accepted unless you think like the pastor and his followers. I listened to them trash my party and all who belong to it.
Our constitution guarantees certain rights to all of us. Our freedoms are being lost. You are allowing them to be lost. I have lost my facebook site for being too political, of course, since fact checkers have determined I have the wrong views.
Today even, in the paper, the GOP pushes bills, the Republicans are pushing wolf kills. Front page news. It’s a relief actually to not have COVID pushed down our throats.
I have had enough of media telling me what to think, who to talk to and who to be friends with. I may cancel my subscription soon since the unread pile is more than the read pile. These are dangerous times. World war vets are dying off and it shows. You have all forgotten. They are deleting statues and history for a reason.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
