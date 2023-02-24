Why am I reading letters to the paper about outraged people who think spending taxpayer dollars for flying migrants out of Florida is wrong? The alternative is to keep them here feed them, house them and also give them free medical services, quite a large expense to the taxpayer rather than sending them to a sanctuary city that says they have no problem excepting them.
Take a place like Marthas Vineyards for example, who said they have no problem with having them, but they did not last a day there. When it was time to act, they did the same thing our governor did, and they shipped them out so fast the tarmac was still in place.
It is just common sense we can't even take care of our own homeless citizens here in Florida and people want more migrants to feed and shelter, and they think the money spent on transporting them out of here was money ill spent. I would say it was money well spent.
Wake up you bleeding hearts or get ready to put your money where your mouth is and pay for the rush of migrants we are going to have if this administration keeps ignoring our borders be it here, or refugees from overseas. Let's use our brain and put a limit on what we can handle here in the U.S., and stop being the gravy train for the rest of the world.
