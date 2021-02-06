Editor:

Recently a resident of my community wrote a scathing letter opposing a gun safety class that was held. The presenter is a retired police chief and instructor. He was neither advocating guns nor suggesting people carry or use them. Rather, he was simply instructing those who wished to learn how to use guns safely.

The writer might be surprised at how many of her neighbors own guns. We are not vigilantes or murderers. We are ordinary American citizens exercising our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms legally. She should be happy that those attending were seeking correct usage of their weapons.

Janice Creutzmann

North Port

