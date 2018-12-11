Editor:
Once again this time of year we hear people saying the politically correct "happy holidays" so they can avoid using the words "Merry Christmas." Or we notice on TV phrases like "for your holiday gift list," "makes the perfect holiday gift," or that national car ad with an animated toy declaring something like "remember when you got me for the holidays last year?"
What is so hypocritical about all this is that people are spouting the word "holidays" to avoid using the word "Christmas," while sometimes images of Christmas are shown. (Like Christmas trees, Santas, wrapped gifts, etc.)
Let me assure all you political correctness people that nothing bad will happen to you if you use the word "Christmas." You will not burn up. You will not be banished from the face of the earth. Nobody will take your first-born.
And all you retailers out there, pay attention. You will not offend people if you prominently display the word "Christmas" instead of your love affair with the word "holiday."
Just take a look at Walmart on McCall in Englewood. That store is crowded this time of year and it's difficult to find a parking space. That store actually has the word "Christmas" on several merchandise displays.
This "happy holidays" political correctness this time of year is absurd, unnecessary and borders on the laughable.
So to everybody out there, I want to say merry Christmas or happy Hannukah or happy Kwanzaa.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
