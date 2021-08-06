I have held my words for a few days to allow myself to reconsider, but find I must call the Daily Sun's editorial cartoon on July 28 not only grossly biased but pure lying propaganda. The cartoon basically implies that the purpose of the attempts by conservatives to ensure that ballots are cast only by actual (and living) citizens is more an attempt to block people from voting.
The goal is to have voters hold a voter ID card and show it when they vote to prevent fraud. Every other democratic nation uses this - Mexico has voter ID, India has voter ID, What? Is it really believed that proving you have the right to vote is racist? Or could it be that certain parties who would like to divide us and conquer are counting on ballots from the non-citizen and the dead to get themselves into office?
Wake up and see the BS for what it is. Voting is a right, but only for the (currently live) citizen. It is simply not legal or right for non-citizens or dead people to get to vote. It is even more wrong for political hacks to run in huge numbers of unaccounted-for mail-in ballots without a secure system for ensuring those ballots were from real citizens (and not multiple votes from the same person). I think the Sun owes an apology to all those who want secure elections.
