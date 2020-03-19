Editor:
Reading a letter today, March 12, I thought I was reading a critique of Bernie Sanders, that is until I got to this: He can point to no accomplishments while in office, he rants and raves at his campaign appearances, complaining about how unfair the world is and how it should be his way. His speeches remind some of Hitler. He has no foreign policy no other plans to improve the country. During his time in office he has demonstrated his complete lack of mental capacity to serve as president. His manner is hostile and belligerent and our allies around the world laugh at him.
That is when I realized the misguided writer was obviously referring to Trump.
On Nov. 3 America has the opportunity to remove this blight from office.
This quote attributed to Thomas Jefferson more than 230 years ago is ever more relevant today: "We in America do not have government by the majority, we have government by the majority who participate. All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
