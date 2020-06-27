Editor:
For those of you who plan to vote blue in November consider what you are signing up for. Simply look at the states and cities where major problems exist and you will find Democrats in charge. Do you want your life and property protected or would you prefer to live in an area like Los Angeles or San Francisco where chaos is rampant.
Maybe you like the Seattle approach where the mayor is negotiating with people who have taken over a few blocks around City Hall. Have you noticed how states like New York and Michigan are run by control freaks. Your leader Nancy Pelosi says the protests are peaceful. I wonder how law enforcement people feel about that comment? Biden may say he doesn't agree with the far left in the party but look who he is surrounding himself with, many of the most extreme people in the country.
I know Trump hits a nerve with many people, but do you want to see open borders, gun rights eliminated, limits on your religious freedoms, only one point of view allowed in newspapers, social media and mainstream TV news. If none of those things are important to you, think about your investments because if the left takes over in November your finances will be impacted as well. This election is critical to maintaining the good life we have.
Troy Wilson
Port Charlotte
