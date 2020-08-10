Editor:
Being a registered Independent voter, I want to thank the Democratic Party for sending me a sample ballot already filled out showing who should receive my vote. Contrary to obvious beliefs, we Independents can think for ourselves. Thank you Democratic Party for showing me who should not receive my vote.
John Kinney
Englewood
