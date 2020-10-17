Editor:
Since my early years I recall wondering how the German people became consumed by Hitler. It was a puzzlement to me for many years. Never did I think it could happen here. Now, in my 70s, I am seeing it happen.
I hear people say they are afraid to put up Biden signs on their property or on their cars.
I don't believe in guns, nor do I have one.
However, I find myself wondering if I should arm myself to protect against white supremacists and racist?
I no longer wonder how all this happens, I have experienced it.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.