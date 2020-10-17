Editor:

Since my early years I recall wondering how the German people became consumed by Hitler. It was a puzzlement to me for many years. Never did I think it could happen here. Now, in my 70s, I am seeing it happen.

I hear people say they are afraid to put up Biden signs on their property or on their cars.

I don't believe in guns, nor do I have one.

However, I find myself wondering if I should arm myself to protect against white supremacists and racist?

I no longer wonder how all this happens, I have experienced it.

Ronald Esser

Englewood

