Editor:

Perusing this morning's op-ed pages, I find it sad that in these trying times when so many Americans are putting so much time and effort into combating the coronavirus and its effects, we still have a hardcore cadre of the terminally TDS-deranged who insist on making it appear the best way to contribute to the fight is to continue to point fingers and play the blame game with all fingers, predictably, pointed at the president and vice president.

I ask these people, what does this accomplish? Personally I can only think of one word to describe their actions - "pathetic."

John Street

North Port

