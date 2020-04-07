Editor:
Short and sweet. United we stand...COVID-19 is bigger than the Republican and Democrat parties put together.
I'm grateful that Congress finally saw that. Let's redirect our energy to putting out the fire first. Now is not the time to criticize or undermine, but to work toward a common goal.
Pat Martin
Englewood
