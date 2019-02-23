Editor:
This Presidents Day while watching the movie, "Woodstock, three days of piece and music," I found myself sad and crying, not because of melancholy or being recently diagnosed with lung cancer, but because of what we have lost.
The sixties held so much hope and promise for our future and now we have an illegitimate president destroying our nation. Like Germany in the 1930s and 1940s we have allowed a small group of right-wing fanatics to usurp our government and install a delusional dictator. The only difference is, this time it was done in coordination with a foreign hostile power.
Trump supporters in Congress and across our nation support a deliberate liar with no moral compass, regardless of his bigotry and assault on our democracy in exchange for their own short-term gains. They continue to look the other way because they are short-sighted, greedy and self-centered.
The definition of delusional is: characterized by or holding idiosyncratic beliefs or impressions that are contradicted by reality or rational argument, typically as a symptom of mental disorder.
Sound familiar?
The only remedy to the problem is to impeach him as soon as possible. As radical as this may sound, the damage that is being done to our nation is growing exponentially and must be addressed immediately.
Don't be fooled by those who say, “Don't worry, it will all work out.” If you want a nation of the people and by the people, we must act now.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
