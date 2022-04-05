The symbolism of the American flag and the values of the common man who served in the military, raised a family without any government assistance, pays his taxes religiously, unlike 50% of Americans is always conveniently missing from the Democratic agenda. What is now particularly pathetic is our President and his team bamboozled by Putin and his communist party and not giving Zelenskyy his word that the U.S. will protect Ukraine if Russia invades after signing a peace agreement.
Sanctions are only part of the solution and our President simply does not exhibit strength and resolve from earlier days in our history. I am afraid this war will simply go on and on with meaningless statements from all sides. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn says it all in his book "The Gulag Archipelago" wherein he documents the crimes, atrocities, and murder of millions of Russians and others since 1938 under Stalin which is still continuing under Putin.
Brave Russians, over 17,000 protestors, have been imprisoned already for speaking the truth about Putin and his henchmen. Botton line is that Russia will continue their foul deeds because NATO, France, Germany and the U.S. have become paper tigers doing a lot of talking with no real help for the Ukrainian people. Biden needs a grand awakening that Putin is an executioner and mass murderer who has no fear of the West and that now is the time, not months from now, to confront this villain. God bless the Ukrainian people.
