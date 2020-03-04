Editor:
Dealing with the coronavirus is a perfect example of how Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats should work with Trump instead of against him for the good of the country.
They are spreading misinformation, making accusations and causing panic. They are aided by the "fake news" media. Shame on them!
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
