Does the President have an “apex” to his deceit? A point where he will consider the fate of the nation instead of his own image and self-interest? With the advent of The Daily Briefing Reality Show, that is highly unlikely.
The President has given himself a nightly forum to spin, misinform, disinform, accuse, malign his opponents, bully the reporters, and tease his hair. What else can we expect?
For a man who shunned briefings for more than three years, his sudden passion for this attention is suspect. The motive is clear — without the use of campaign rallies, he now has a new megaphone to preach to his base. And it’s free. Genius. The former reality TV actor is doing it again.
Count the months, the days, the minutes, until you, the informed voter, can put a stop to this travesty. You have the power to restore integrity in government and strengthen our democracy. A government of, by, and for the people. Don’t give the Donald Show another season.
Edward White
North Port
