Editor:
Last April my wife and I filed our 1040 electronically. The IRS had our encrypted W-2s, 1099s and so on. Filing electronically promised swifter and surer processing. How tough could it be?
But I'm a mistrustful coot, I chose to receive our refund by check rather than pass on our checking account number to the IRS and receive a direct deposit.
Spring and summer came and went. No refund. Then, in early fall, a letter from the IRS. Did it contain our refund? Nope. But it did ask us to send copies all of our W-2s, 1099s and such, which the tax guys already had, and our 1040, which the tax guys also already had.
Today our tax return and refund remain "still in process."
Last week we learned that Boris and Natasha had blown past the Treasury Department's network security and firewall like going through a soggy wad of Kleenex. Now there's a real possibility that our Social Security numbers, 401(k) account numbers, pension account information and such will be spending the winter on the banks of the Volga. At least those pesky Russkis didn't get our checking account information.
We were concerned about our personal information leaving the country without us. But the other day President Trump assured us that "...everything is well under control." cf. Kevin Bacon, "Relax! All is Well," Animal House 1978. Will we be filing our next tax return electronically and asking for a direct deposit of our refund? Need you ask?
John Baird
Punta Gorda
