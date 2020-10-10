Editor:
I am not dark-skinned, disabled, a female, a religious minority member, or a member of any other groups Donald Trump has grievously insulted….. until now. I am an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force who stands proudly when thanked for answering my country’s call.
I served in peacetime in a role where I handled high explosives and nuclear material and except for one close call in our unit was never in harm's way. I cannot speak as a combatant, but I am deeply insulted personally, and on behalf of my brother and sister veterans who were not so lucky, when we are all called “suckers and losers” by Trump.
I guess I should have grown a bone spur or found another way to reject my country’s call to arms, but I chose to enlist and serve my obligation. I guess that makes me a sucker in his little mind. But, I call those who served good Americans, and those who were casualties, heroes. I do not call Trump either of those!
I have little access to mass media and hope to reach only a local audience when I respond to his terrible insult by calling him a cowardly, orange-faced bozo with funny hair, who, if not born rich would be sleeping in a cardboard box next to a dumpster.
John Halvorsen
Englewood
