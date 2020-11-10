Editor:
I am so proud of every American that made the effort to vote - especially under unprecedented circumstances on many levels. We voted to preserve our democracy and freedom. Now it is time to put aside any differences and move toward the unification of all Americans and allow our country to heal and become prosperous for all Americans - let freedom ring!
We have exposed the real suckers and losers that were supposed to lead.
Now let’s get to work for there is much repairing to be done.
God bless that our three branches of government will choose to work together, like a finely tuned engine, to achieve our urgent need to “build back better!”
Nancy Elliott
Punta Gorda
