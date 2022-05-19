Some of the Supreme Court justices and many of our politicians are total hypocrites. They want to do away with safe and legal abortions so women are left alone and to struggle when they need help and support the most.
Why aren’t the men who are also responsible for the pregnancy made to suffer for their contribution? No politician ever puts that question out there. That wouldn’t be macho.
This reversal of this decision will adversely affect health, well-being and cause extreme anguish for women to suffer. In addition to all of this they also want to criminalize doctors and or any person who facilitates a safe abortion. Yet, when an 18-year-old white supremacist drives 200 miles to a grocery store and opens fire killing and wounding several people, nobody is talking about holding whoever sold this nut case military style weapons and enough artillery to kill hundreds more responsible.
He had more body armor on than our police officers have. Where did he get that? That again is hypocrisy. But, wait do I hear the name N.R.A. The same organization that makes mega contributions to the same politicians making the decisions that affect all of us.
My guess is that if Planned Parenthood had lined the pockets of the corrupt political system we wouldn’t be still having this debate over Roe v. Wade. I guess women who need help themselves aren’t worried enough about making our political fat cats even richer.
