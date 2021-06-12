Editor:
Unlike many, I was well educated as an undergraduate about the horrific massacre of Black Americans and the destruction of their community 100 years ago in Tulsa, OK.
Unfortunately the mass media only presented part of the facts about that terrible event. They failed to point out that almost all of those who committed these crimes were members of the Democrat party (check out the data). Some in the media even blamed the Republicans, who fought the Civil War to end slavery!
They also failed to point out that the number of deaths would have been far greater except for the fact that many of the black men in that community were WWI veterans who had been trained to use weapons, owned guns, knew how to use them and did so to defend their community.
Most of the so called Jim Crow" laws were among other things designed to prevent Black citizens from possessing firearms to defend themselves. Including here in Florida!
Similar laws were passed later in Nazi Germany to keep Jews from owning firearms for their own defense. In Nazi Germany, if a Jew was caught possessing a firearm, it led to an automatic death sentence. One of the few nonprofit organizations that always supported the right of Black Americans to possess firearms was the National Rifle Association. Yes, the NRA, the organization that is demonized by the radicals controlling the Democrat party.
Do our schools teach all or even any of this history? They should!
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
