In his April 9 column about the NRA, gun rights and the Violence Against Women Act, Joe Henderson implies that there is only one kind of domestic violence (DV) murder victim: women. I could not find the statistics referenced in the Violence Policy Center report, but I did find the FBI Expanded Homicide Data Table 10, Murder Circumstances by Relationship, 2015.
Reading from left to right in Table 10, here, according to the FBI, are the DV murder victims in 2015 by relationship: husband, 113; wife, 509; mother, 128; father, 131; son, 255; daughter, 162; brother, 108; sister, 32; other family, 288; acquaintance, 2,801; friend, 365; boyfriend, 152; girlfriend, 496.
Apparently, when in “journalism school” 45 years ago, Mr. Henderson, for whatever reason, did not attend the classes on sex discrimination and objective/comprehensive reporting.
Because the left in America uses every opportunity to attack, to chip away and to undermine our magnificent Constitution and particularly the Second Amendment, the NRA is correct in opposing the current version of the VAWA.
Sun readers should send the NRA a letter of thanks for the NRA’s due diligence in protecting our Constitution and our precious and inalienable constitutional rights.
Jon Ryan
North Port
