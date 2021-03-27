Editor:
A month before the Republican convention the Johnson Amendment sealed the deal for Trump. Now it was OK to support candidates from the pulpit! Mitch McConnell told us repeatedly of the importance of a Trump victory to secure a conservative Supreme Court!
Upon the election of Trump, many have taken on his prejudices! I do not believe that liberals are giving away our country to immigrants! I cannot believe Jesus is a Republican or that Ronald Reagan spoke for God and Jimmy Carter is not a Christian. I haven’t any respect for Trump or the religious zealots who worship him in the name of God. The shooting of Muslims, Asians, Black minorities, Hispanics and Jews has been caused by religious right and the NRA!
The blatant lack of respect for women, LGBT community, and the pro-lifers is now worse than ever thanks to the NRA and the evangelists! Franklin Graham, a Trump loyalist, prayed at an NRA convention “our country is in trouble and Father we know a lot of people in this country that would like to register guns and take them away.” One girl at a gun protest, started crying and told about her Sunday School class which required children to go to target practice!
A basic fact of our humanity is that we are all capable of the very worst of human behavior. Trump with his China Virus rhetoric and the religious right fueled by Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh along with the NRA have again brought out the worst of political power.
Karen Bourland Whyte
North Port
