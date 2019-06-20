Editor:
Regarding your article on populations, you state 86.55 percent are white. That leaves a jail population of 13.45 percent. You say Charlotte County population of blacks and Hispanics is 13.3 percent. Yet you say minorities are disproportionately in jail. You can't get much more even a population as that, considering you don't count Asians, American Indians, etc.
Your numbers are a good thing because it shows the police and courts are being fair. This is not the first time your figures do not add up. Why did you round down the white prisoner to 86, when it works out to 86.547. Why did you not say what percentage of Charlotte County is white? Is it less than 86 percent?
Richard Pfeiffier
Rotonda
